SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fast-food chain is ready to open its newest location in Sioux Falls.

Construction is wrapping up on the 9th Taco Johns location at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The new building will open on Monday, February 24th and start serving food at 6 a.m.

Construction on the new building began last July, when the old Pizza Hut building was torn down. This new location is taking over for the store located on Minnesota Avenue, which was closed last year.