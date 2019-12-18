New study takes a look at cheapest & most expensive South Dakota rent

A new study ranks Harrisburg and Tea as the two most expensive communities to rent a home in South Dakota.

Unitedstateszipcodes.org released the report based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It found that the median rent in Harrisburg was nearly $100 more per month than the median rental price in Sioux Falls.

The study’s first release of the study showed these median rental prices for the top 10 most expensive rental locations in South Dakota:

1. 57032 (Harrisburg, SD): $1,299

2. 57064 (Tea, SD): $1,214

3. 57108 (Sioux Falls, SD): $1,206

4. 57020 (Crooks, SD): $1,194

5. 57005 (Brandon, SD): $1,139

6. 57003 (Baltic, SD)l $1,119

7. 57033 (Hartford, SD): $1,090

8. 57718 (Black Hawk, SD): $1,088

9. 57769 (Piedmont, SD): $1,074

10. 57055 (Renner, SD): $1,072

But local property companies and renters are questioning those findings.

“I would say you would save money living in one of the suburbs or on the outskirts,” Sioux Falls renter Trish Tilberg said.

“I would think a hundred to two hundred dollars less for comparable properties,” South Dakota renter Nancy Bymers said.

Most people assume renting a home in Harrisburg, Tea or another suburb of Sioux Falls would provide significant cost savings.

“The average rent price in Sioux Falls would be higher than it would be in Tea or Harrisburg,” Brent Zomer with Real Property Management Express said.

Property managers in the Sioux Falls region agree, saying their numbers seem to contradict the recently released study.

“There are properties within our portfolio that are the exact same layout, they have the same amenities, same garage space, same bedrooms, we manage both the properties, one is in Harrisburg, one is in Sioux Falls, you’re talking probably $150 difference,” Zomer said.

On average, Zomer says a rental property in Harrisburg or Tea will cost about $20 to $30 less per month, with even more savings in the communities north of Sioux Falls.

“You’ll pay less north of I-90,” Zomer said.

Zomer says renters will generally pay a little more to live in Sioux Falls.

“They’re going to pay more in rent just because of accessibility,” he said. “Then you have places like the Legendary Development in Harrisburg where you might have to take gravel to get to your new rental property, that’s going to drive rent down.”

“I feel like the more you get into town the more expensive its going to be because of convenience and location,” Tilbery said.

“If I was to live here I would live inside the city limits,” Bymers said.

The Unitedstateszipcodes.org website constantly adjusts the rankings. You can take a look at the most and list expensive rental locations by clicking here.