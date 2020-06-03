New stores, products added as Campbell’s continues transition to Runnings

The Runnings retailer officially came to Sioux Falls and other local communities at the start of the year, but the store brand won’t make its full appearance for a little longer as the transition from Campbell’s to Runnings continues.

“Everything is 100 percent Runnings as of January 1 this year,” General Manager Larry Healy said.

When Campbell’s longtime owners decided to retire, Runnings acquired the company and all seven Campbell’s stores in KELOLAND.

“Their family, purchased our family and we have a lot of the same items as what they had, one of the things with Runnings is they just have bigger stores,” Healy said.

That means while you’ll still be able to find some of the same products you’ve always been able to get at Campbell’s, the Runnings brand will help add a few new products to the local stores.

“We’re getting semis in daily with new items,” Healy said. “We put in a new 60-foot run of dog and cat food and toys, we’ve got other food, pots and pans, more farm equipment, more livestock feed, goat feed, duck feed, and all of it is coming in daily.”

Some former Campbell’s stores are expanding their shelves to help add in the full Runnings inventory in their current space, while others will soon be opening in a new store.

“We’re moving into the K-Mart building about two blocks east of here, still looking for a September opening,” Healy said.

The East 10th Street Campbell’s will soon be moving to the 90,000 square foot K-Mart building to provide more space for all of Runnings’ products; it’s one of several former Campbell’s buildings looking at a big change.

“All locations are looking at staying open, we just need to shuffle more items into the stores that we have,” Healy said. “Some stores are just going up with their shelving, some are getting new locations, such as Vermillion, they already broke ground. So they’re putting a new store up in Vermilion, maybe Madison, in Mitchell they’re diligently working now changing their store around to get the new products in.”

All of the new Runnings/former Campbell’s locations around the state are looking to hire more employees as they need extra hands to help make the transition to the larger Runnings inventory in their stores.