New stores fill Prairie Hills Galleria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The south-side of Sioux Falls continues to grow. With more homes come more businesses. We go inside a new development with a wide variety of services.

When Lloyd Companies started building the Prairie Hills Galleria, they weren’t sure who would fill the storefronts at 69th and Western. Now, they have one vacancy left as construction wraps up!

“You know, we’re lucky. We have pockets of growth all over Sioux Falls so we’ve got a really pro development climate and population increase. So it really lends itself well to expanding those neighborhoods,” said Blount.

Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for Lloyd Companies, Raquel Blount is a broker for this new building. She says the existing businesses in the area, and the room for growth, are big reasons this new project is an easy sell.

“There seems to be a lot of new office space and then we have those services. It’s really nice for the residents to have those things in the area and close to home, catering to the neighborhoods,” said Blount.

“Easy access off the interstate. Nice on the corner. Great building. So I felt like it’s a great location for our clients and our patients to be here,” said Tendler.

Alison Tendler is the physician and owner of Art Vision and Artisan Skin and Lazer Center. She was looking for a boutique, upscale feel for her business and this space allowed her to create exactly what she wanted.

“So small enough that they feel a lot of personal attention, but enough space that we also have our privacy and can have our two separate areas,” said Tendler.

Blount says the more people moving into town, the more business centers like this we’ll see popping up.

“Once you start to get that redundancy in the numbers of houses in the area, then you need to come back and have the support services and the retail,” said Blount.

The other tenants in the building are Goosmann Law Firm, Tavern 180, Amazing Lash, and Leela & Lavender.



