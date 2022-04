SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tullabee, a store specializing in infant and children’s attire, has opened in the Sioux Empire Mall.

Tullabee is a member of the Altar’d State family of brands. According to a release sent by the Empire Mall, it offers a vibrant collection of infant and youth clothing.

The store is located in the mall next to Victoria’s Secret and GNC.