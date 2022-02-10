SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last summer Sioux Falls saw vacancy rates for rental properties reach all-time lows as people struggled to find an apartment available to rent, now developers are working to catch up with that demand, building new multi-housing projects all over town.

“This whole project is about a year long,” Cresten Property Management Asset Manager Steve Michael said.

Building a place more than 240 families can call home takes time.

“This project started in 2017 with Edgewater 1 and it was completed in 2019 with Edgewater 1 and 2,” Michael said.

The Edgewater Villas were Cresten Capital Holdings’ first venture into building its own multi-housing development. The first two buildings filled up fast, even before the pandemic and the increase in housing demand hit Sioux Falls.

It’s why the company began construction on Edgewater 3 in 2020, bringing another 100 higher-end units to this growing corner of Sioux Falls.

“There’s something special about 85th and Minnesota, a lot of retail out here. The Walmart on the corner here, growing retail spaces, places to eat now too,” Michael said.

The commercial growth in the area is also driving demand for this kind of rental housing.

“South side is just the place we’re choosing to grow on,” Michael said.

Cresten Capital is also building The Crimson, a new $13 million mixed use apartment building going up right next to the 85th street Walmart, just down the road from the Edgewater Villas project that is already filling up fast.

“The buildings that we do not have completed yet, they are already filling up. So, people, they’ve realized the market is that way, you have to get ahead of the game or you’re not going to find a place to live in Sioux Falls, or at least where you want to live,” Michael said.

While any new and available unit is going fast, those two- and three-bedroom units are seeing the highest demand as people are looking for a little more space anywhere in the city.

“If you find a two or a three-bedroom that you like, particularly a three-bedroom, you better take it because it won’t be there tomorrow, it’s going that fast,” Michael said.

The more than $11 million Edgewater Villas phase 3 development is one of eight new multi-housing projects Cresten Capital is building right now; when those are complete the company will move from managing 700 units to more than 2500 across Sioux Falls and Rapid City.