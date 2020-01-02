New Sioux Falls businesses opening in 2020

The New Year brings a lot to look forward to, including the opening of some big businesses in Sioux Falls. A look ahead at some of the biggest new retail, hotels and developments set to open or break ground in 2020, in this New Year’s Your Money Matters.

The list begins with what could be the soonest big retail opening; At Home is scheduled to open late this month in the old Shopko building on 41st Street.

Then sometime this summer, the entertainment giant Dave & Busters is expected to open at Lake Lorraine

“They’re renowned for their good food and high service, but they’ve also got games and gaming in there that’s fun for all ages,” Steve Van Buskirk, the President of Van Buskirk Companies said during the 2019 announcement.

In late 2020, Chipotle says it will be opening its first restaurant in Sioux Falls, but did not give a location.

For local fair, Flyboy Donuts is set to open a new location near 57th & Sycamore this Spring.

In the southern part of the city, Clean Ride Auto will be opening a new location near 85thand Minnesota.

And closer to downtown, Frist PREMIER Bank is expected to open its new location on 14th and Minnesota Avenue by the end of 2020.

“For the last 20 years Sioux Falls has been asking over and over again, when is that place going to open,” State Theatre Company President John Swedeen said during a 2019 press conference.

One of the most highly anticipated openings of the year is the State Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls, set to begin operations this spring.

Sioux Falls will also welcome several new hotels: Staybridge Inn and Suites in Southwest Sioux Falls, The Best Western Glo at Dawley Farm Village and Hyatt Place at Lake Lorraine are all expected to open in 2020.

Aloft Hotel is expected to break ground this year on the East side of Lake Lorraine. The Canopy by Hilton Hotel in the big Sioux Steel redevelopment project is expected to break ground in 2020.

East Bank Depot could also see some new retail and restaurants opening this year, including Covert Artisan Ales Taproom in the Spring.

To the northside, BP is working on a new convenience store and retail space near the North 60th Street Walmart.

The new Empire Place project at the old Sioux Falls Ford site near the Empire Mall is also expected to open in 2020.

Some big medical openings will happen early this year as the Avera Human Performance Center is set to open in January on the Avera on Louise campus. The Avera Urogynecology Clinic will also be opening in January in the Avera Specialty Hospital. The Helmsley Telehealth Education Center located at the Avera eCARE campus in Sioux Falls will be opening in the spring.