New Sioux Falls activity allows you to break vases to relieve stress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you go into a store you usually want to be careful not to break something, but a new addition to a Sioux Falls business has people doing just the opposite.

Escapades Escape Rooms opened a new feature called Smash Rooms on Wednesday. Participants get a bin with a variety of breakable items from vases to dishes and statues, then they get to relieve some stress by smashing the items.

“When you come in there’s all kinds of weapons to choose from like golf clubs, bats, hammers, frying pans. All kind of cool things that you can use to break the items. Or you can throw them against the impact walls,” said Kari Black.

Safety gear is provided for the Smash Rooms, but you can bring your own if you like.

Prices range from $15 to $250. There are several packages and room themes, according to Escapades’ website.