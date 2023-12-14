SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you’re busy running errands this holiday season, a new quick-service Thai Restaurant is now open to give families a quick option for lunch or dinner while exploring some new cultural cuisine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A look inside the new Thai 10 restaurant on North Minnesota Avenue is tonight’s Your Money Matters.

Ruth Kitilach and her family are in their second week of welcoming the community into their new restaurant.

“We had been planning on opening a restaurant a long time ago, my parents had wanted to do it,” Ruth Kitilach said.

But the Kitilach family has been busy running their other business, May-Kong, an Asian Store on Cliff Avenue that the family opened in 2014.

“Hopping back and forth, right now our focus is right here because it is so new and everyone wants to eat,” Kitilach said.

Customers like Jamie Wiechmann are already back to try some more options in the restaurant’s second week in business.

“I like to explore different foods and stuff like that, there’s some Thai food in town here, but I like to try the different flavors,” Wiechmann said.

“Right now we have the different curries, we have the red, yellow and green, green being typically the spiciest and yellow being the mildest,” Kitilach said.

Kitilach has grown up in the Midwest most of her life, but says it’s so refreshing to see her culture being embraced in her community.

“Back in my day, it was just an, oh you know, let’s not bring my food to school because people might make fun of me because it’s different, or it smells weird, it’s just not something people are used to, whereas now people want to try new things and I appreciate that,” Kitilach said.

From their boba tea options to her homemade pad thai to the hand-rolled egg rolls, her family has a hand in all of the recipes and food she serves at Thai 10.

“We’re very family-oriented, back there it’s the aunties who my mom calls and says can you come help me, sure, my daughter is running the back, my husband is over here, myself, then my son is over there. That’s the nice thing about owning a family-run business. It’s good to be together too,” Kitilach said.

Thai 10 is in the former Subway building near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Russell Street in Sioux Falls. They spent the past two years renovating the building. You can check it out Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.