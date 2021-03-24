New ownership group for several pizza restaurants in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a dozen South Dakota Pizza Hut locations are now under new ownership.
Flynn Restaurant Group acquired more than 900 Pizza Huts across the country from NPC International.
Review a list of the 11 locations in South Dakota below:
- Aberdeen
- Watertown
- Mitchell
- Pierre
- Brandon
- Sioux Falls
- Sioux Falls
- Sioux Falls
- Rapid City
- Rapid City
- Yankton
A news release on the acquisition says Flynn Restaurant Group will nearly double its restaurant count, now owning and operating a combined total of 2,355 quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants, generating $3.5 billion in sales and employing approximately 73,000 people in 44 states.