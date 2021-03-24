New ownership group for several pizza restaurants in South Dakota

It's officially spring, which means many people are getting ready for some spring cleaning and repairs to their home.

In Sioux Falls, many homeowners are eligible to apply for a special no-interest loan to help fund some essential repairs through the city's Single Family Rehabilitation Program.

"The siding makes just a world of difference; when you look at the house it just looks brand new," Sioux Falls homeowner dejae Mikkelsen said.

dejae Mikkelsen has lived in his central Sioux Falls home for nearly 15 years, making repairs himself over the years with a long list of things that still needed to be addressed.

"Money was the biggest factor in not being able to make all of the repairs myself. The trigger to start was when something finally broke and I didn't have the money for it," Mikkelsen said.

But a flyer with his water bill led him to the city's Single-Family Rehabilitation program.

"It was the best option," Mikkelsen said. "No interest, no payments. When you qualify the process is easy."