New ownership group for several pizza restaurants in South Dakota

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a dozen South Dakota Pizza Hut locations are now under new ownership.

Flynn Restaurant Group acquired more than 900 Pizza Huts across the country from NPC International.

Review a list of the 11 locations in South Dakota below:

  • Aberdeen
  • Watertown
  • Mitchell
  • Pierre
  • Brandon
  • Sioux Falls
  • Sioux Falls
  • Sioux Falls
  • Rapid City
  • Rapid City
  • Yankton

A news release on the acquisition says Flynn Restaurant Group will nearly double its restaurant count, now owning and operating a combined total of 2,355 quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants, generating $3.5 billion in sales and employing approximately 73,000 people in 44 states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 