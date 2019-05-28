New iPod announced

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the first time in four years, Apple is releasing a new iPod.

The new iPod Touch is supposed to run twice as fast as the older versions, and can support group face-time calls.It will also offer the upcoming game subscription service called "Apple Arcade".

The music device will be $199 and should start appearing in stores later this week.