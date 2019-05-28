New iPod announced
For the first time in four years, Apple is releasing a new iPod.
The new iPod Touch is supposed to run twice as fast as the older versions, and can support group face-time calls.It will also offer the upcoming game subscription service called "Apple Arcade".
The music device will be $199 and should start appearing in stores later this week.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
