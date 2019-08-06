New hair supply store comes to Empire Mall

Some local business owners are filling a need in the community, and it’s paying off. The Myer family had so much success with their first hair supply store for women of all races, they decided to expand. We check out their new shop coming to the Empire Mall.

Even in the middle of the work week, the Empire Mall is busy. That’s why Gibson and Felecia Myers decided to bring their business into the mix.

“We’ve been dreaming about this a long time ago. We thought it wise to open a location here in the mall. We thought it best for our business and bring in more customers as well,” said Gibson Myers, Owner G&M Beauty Plus.

The Myers opened another hair business last December on 10th Street. It’s been doing so well, they wanted a west side location. When a spot next to Yankee Candle Company opened up in the middle of the mall, they jumped at the opportunity to get more foot traffic.

“It’s been our dream for a long time. We’ve been dreaming about that and we’re so happy that we got a space,” said Felecia Myers, Owner G&M Beauty Plus.

G&M Beauty Plus serves people of all races. However, it’s their products for people of color that fill an important need in Sioux Falls.

“People used to go all the way to Minneapolis or Nebraska to get this stuff,” said Felecia.

Soon these walls will be filled with products you can’t find many places, and employees will be on hand to do braiding and crocheting for anyone who steps inside. After the warm reception the Myers have already felt, they’re excited to expand their reach.

“It was welcoming. It was very, very welcoming. A lot of community. Not only people from our community, but all over. All colors,” said Gibson.

G&M Beauty Plus will open in the mall on August 31. To stay up to date on the progress, head to their Facebook page!