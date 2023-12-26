LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) – A new event center hosted its grand opening just before Christmas, bringing the first event venue to the Lennox Community.

KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett shows you what Prosper Country Warehouse & Event Hall has to offer.

“Barns are beautiful, lots of people are attracted to it, but some people want something different,” Owner Allie McLouth said.

That’s exactly what owner Allie McLouth was going for with her all-black interior warehouse event venue.

“When you walk in it looks very clean and sleek without any decoration,” McLouth said.

It’s a concept that’s already attracting plenty of wedding and event bookings for 2024.

“We have brides and grooms from Yankton, Tea, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls, Hartford, Brookings,” McLouth said.

But when they’re not hosting weddings, the Prosper Country Warehouse & Event Hall is hoping to host as many community events as possible.

“We wanted to create a safe space for kids, that was a huge part of why we created this. We will regularly have teen nights. We have a bags tournament, that’s December 29th. We will have a New Years party, regularly will have holiday parties,” McLouth said.

The new event center is not only exciting for people who live here and want to host an event, but also for other business owners in the Lennox community.

“When we have weddings, we have a ton of people that come here and maybe they need to go in and buy something. So you’re already increasing the profits of the businesses around you,” McLouth said.

While the view to the back of the building is a picturesque countryside…

“The land that sits behind us to the north is actually conservation land, no one can really develop on it, tributary that runs around us,” McLouth said.

The front side and entrance are extremely close to many of the small community’s retail options.

“Jerry’s auto sales is right here, the grocery store is right here, Ace hardware is right here, the gas station is right here,” McLouth said.

The new event hall in Lennox is also hoping to bring some more traffic to local Airbnbs, bed and breakfasts and the hotel in Tea that is just 7 minutes away. They’re also working with some Sioux Falls hotels to provide shuttle buses to their small town venue.

The first floor can fit up to 450 guests, but a second story loft is still under construction which will add a bride and groom’s suite, balcony and master staircase to the venue.