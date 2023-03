SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new large-scale event venue is coming to downtown Sioux Falls.

The owners of Convolo and Casetta event venues are expanding with the Carpenter Group to bring an event venue for wedding and corporate events to the downtown area near 8th Street and Railroad.

Monick Yards rendering

The venue, which is set to be called Monick Yards is open for bookings to take place after September 1, 2023.