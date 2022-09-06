SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another major new business opens in Harrisburg Wednesday. Sanford Health and Lewis Drug have once again partnered together to open another new clinic and pharmacy, this time in the growing Harrisburg Community.

“Good things are definitely happening here in the community of Harrisburg,” Adrienne McKeown with the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce said.

The main intersection in Harrisburg has seen a lot of changes in just the past two years.

“This corner lot has sat empty here for so long. As someone who moved to Harrisburg 16 years ago it was just a cornfield,” McKeown said.

Now the area is home to several new businesses, strip malls and this week a new Sanford Clinic and Lewis Family Drug store.

“There’s currently no pharmacy so we’ll be the first one when we open tomorrow. This town has grown so quickly there’s definitely a need here,” Lewis Drug pharmacist Jessica Eckrich said.

“We are a growing community, two decades ago Harrisburg had around 1,000 people, now we’re over 8,000 residents in town. As the business community grows, the networking grows, the quality of life just improves for the residents of Harrisburg,” McKeown said.

The new 16,000 square foot clinic along with the Lewis pharmacy is part of making life easier for the thousands of families moving to Harrisburg.

“My husband works at the high school, my kids are right across the street at Tiger Tots and my daughter is right down the street at Liberty. So I know a ton of families that are excited to be here at this clinic,” Sanford Pediatrician Shannon Karruthers said.

Carruthers is one of many Harrisburg residents excited to be a part of bringing this essential new service to town.

“It is really important to get your care just around the corner instead of having to drive into town or drive 20 or 30 minutes across town to get the care you need,” Carruthers said.

The Sanford Harrisburg location offers family medicine, pediatrics, OB and behavioral health services. The clinic and pharmacy will begin serving patients Wednesday morning.