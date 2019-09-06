New Citibank site opens

Citibank is celebrating a new location. The office space on the west side of Sioux Falls is now welcoming employees.

For 1,300 employees, this space will be home.

“It’s amazing. It’s a fantastic facility. We started this journey probably over a year ago, and really have taken ourselves through all the steps in the process, including all of our employees excited about the move,” said Craig Hansen, Citibank Site President.

On Thursday, Citibank held a grand opening celebration at its new Sioux Falls headquarters at the Interstate Crossing Business Park, right next to I-29 and I-229.

The Citibank President, Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, as well as Representative Dusty Johnson showed up to commemorate this new commitment to South Dakota.

“It’s exciting to see the next chapter being written. The next step being taken,” said Thune.

Inside, the new space offers employees a fitness center, a cafeteria, and lots of free space to collaborate. This modern business design is going to be a new way of life for everyone working here.

“So our employees don’t necessarily have to leave the site to go have exercise at noon or have to go out for something to eat. So these are things that bring all that back to us here at the bank and we can continue to build the camaraderie and collaboration the site was intended for,” said Hansen.

The new office will hold 1,300 employees on site, and there are 300 more working remotely from the Sioux Falls branch. There will also be a retail bank opening at this site in the future.