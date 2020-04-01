New building permits for multi-million dollar projects in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even in the middle of a pandemic, multi-million dollar construction projects are getting underway.

The City of Sioux Falls released an update on building permits for the month of March. Since COVID-19 arrived in South Dakota, 3 multi-million dollar projects have been filed. They include a $10.5 million condo project, a $6.7 million project for Boyer Trucks and more than $2 million in updates at Robert Frost Elementary School.

Those aren’t the only projects in the works. KELOLAND News will be taking a closer look at construction during the coronavirus pandemic tonight on Your Money Matters at 10 p.m.