New brewery opening in DTSF

Location, location, location.

It’s the key to success for most businesses, and it’s one of the big reasons why a new brewery in Sioux Falls believes they’ll be around for years to come. We step inside Severance Brewing Company as they prepare to open to the public this week.

With opening day just around the corner, Severance Brewing Company is all business.

“A lot of cleaning. We’ve been a construction site since April in here, so we’re trying to put all the final touches in. Order all the merchandise. Put all the good beer in kegs,” said Mark Stavenger, Severance Brewing Company .

The newest brewery to join the Sioux Falls craft beer scene is located at the Cascade Building in Downtown Sioux Falls. This budding business hasn’t sold any beer just yet, but they think their unique spin on flavors will set them apart.

“The most unique one, the most commented one on social media is Monster Cookie Stout. So it’s an oatmeal stout that’s got all of your ingredients of a monster cookie; your chocolate, your peanut butter. All those good things. It’s something different and it’s really good,” said Stavenger.

They also believe their location will play a huge role in their success. Not only do they anticipate residents of downtown, including their neighbors upstairs, visiting; they also anticipate a lot of weekly foot traffic in the summer from the Levitt concerts right across the road.

Not only can people come before and after the concerts over at the Levitt, they can actually stay here during the shows and still hear the music. And play some games.

That will be put to the ultimate test, in just a few days.

“It’s First Friday. It’s going to be opening day for us, and there’s a Levitt concert. So it’s going to be packed and busy down here. We’re excited. We hope we’re ready for it,” said Stavenger.

And if you don’t like beer, they do have some unique non-alcoholic drinks.