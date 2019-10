SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new coffee house, with plenty of cookies and brownies, is coming to the Empire Mall.

Nestle Toll House Cafe announced it will open a location at the mall, near the Sanford Children’s Play Area. Along with coffee choices, the menu will have ice cream, cookie cakes, baked treats, fruit smoothies and lunch options.

The new shop is set to open sometime this winter.