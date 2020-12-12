Need for nurses boosts incentives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the number of COVID-19 patients increases, so does the need for nurses.

It’s created a lot of demand and competition for the skilled professionals, which is driving up the rates and incentives nurses are being offered to fill the need.

“The volume of COVID-19 patients did increase our demand for nurses,” Sanford Vice President of Nursing Kelly Hefti said.

Sanford medical center in Sioux Falls has gotten creative to make sure there are enough nurses on the floor.

“Using our own nurses, for example taking a pediatric nurse where our volumes are currently low, and teaming them up with an experienced floor nurse,” Hefti said.

“There are incentives being offered here to help fill some of those extra shifts and especially during that time of surge when we do see that census go up maybe above what our normal population would be,” Nurse Kaitlin Bullerman with Sanford in Worthington, MN said.

Bullerman is a manger of inpatient services; she says her hospital is constantly working to fill the need.

“Nurses that maybe haven’t been on the floor for a while are being asked if they’d like to pull out of their office and come work on the floor and help out,” Bullerman said.

“Focusing on our own people and sustaining their capabilities as well as incentivizing them to take care of us,” Hefti said.

But as the number of COVID-19 patients surged in recent weeks, some area hospitals are also turning to traveling nurses.

“Currently we have about 30 traveling nurses in our skill mix,” Hefti said. “There’s more coming in the pipeline in case we need them as we continue to see what volumes might do.”

Job postings for the Sioux Falls area over the past month show traveling ICU nursing positions were listed at more than $5,000 a week.

“Obviously it costs more money to have additional resources to care for patients, but again, when you’re deciding where your money needs to be spent and where you need to put your resources, making sure you have adequate staff is a logical place to put your funding,” Hefti said.

While nurses have the opportunity to earn extra income, Bullerman says money isn’t the biggest incentive.

“The people picking up shifts here is not for financial reasons, I would say that’s a bonus to them,” Bullerman said. “Its more so the teamwork aspect…they’re all pitching in because they know what its like to work short and they would rather have somebody here to help them.”

Hefti says its not just nurses, from laundry to environmental services, all kinds of health care workers are picking up extra shifts to help care for the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

“The biggest thing to get out of this story is the huge thank you to our nurses and health care workers that have stepped forward to help each other, to care for patients in our communities in a way they never have before,” Hefti said.