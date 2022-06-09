SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a gallon of milk to a gallon of gas, the cost of everything is going up right now, and at the same time retirement savings are going down.

“What little retirement accounts I have right now are not looking great,” Sioux Falls resident Devon Braun said.

It’s a trend investors of all ages can’t help but notice.

“They are definitely going down and down and down,” Sioux Falls resident Cindy Johnson said.

It’s a realistic picture of what’s happened to the stock market in 2022 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates.

“The reason for the acceleration is the inflation we’re seeing, the Fed is actively trying to bring down the rate of inflation,” Eide Baily Financial Services Associate Adviser Ryan Miller said.

Miller says the combination of high inflation and a hit to the stock market is especially hard for people who are already in retirement.

“In the short term, that person that is in retirement is going to feel some pain. They really need to evaluate their expenses and how much they’re drawing down their investment accounts to fund their lifestyle,” Miller said.

“I haven’t gotten concerned yet, because I can still do the things I want to do that I have worked all of my life for,” Johnson said.

Younger investors aren’t nearly as affected by the drop in the market because of the time they’ll have to recover their accounts, but younger families may feel more pressure from inflation.

“We are seeing younger investors start to pare back their investments a little bit just to make ends meet,” Miller said.

“Gasoline being so high, I don’t have an option to not put gas in my car or not eat,” Braun said.

While everyone may be making some cuts right now, advisors suggest trying to cut out luxury expenses rather than cutting your retirement savings too much.

“You need to invest as a younger person at least to the extent you can get your employer or company match in your 401k accounts. We encourage people not to leave that money on the table,” Miller said.

“I’ve got 30, 40 good working years ahead of me,” Braun said. “I trust that the markets will come back.”

Financial advisors say that trust and consistent investing is the key to a successful retirement.

“I’m 64 years old I’ve been watching it. It’s done this over and over again,” Sioux Falls investor Tim Wingen said. “Back several years ago when it took a big hit, it came back and then some. I think that you just have to hold on for the long term and look for the future.”

There’s a lot of talk about whether we’re in a recession right now. Miller says we could be heading that way with last quarter’s negative GDP growth; the second quarter of negative growth would officially make a recession.