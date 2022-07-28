SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota.

“Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural Grocer’s Manager of Public Relations Katie Macarelli said.

Natural Grocers may be familiar to people who have lived anywhere west of the Mississippi River.

“Colorado is our big hub, we have 44 stores there,” Macarelli said.

One of the company’s main commitments is to the standard of food it sells.

“Everything in our store is 100% organic produce, we have 100 percent pasture raised dairy, 100% free range eggs and all of our meat and seafood is humanely raised and sustainably sourced,” Macarelli said.

It’s the kind of food Natural Grocers says more people in the Sioux Falls area are looking for.

“We’ve had our eye on Sioux falls for about 10 years,” Macarelli said. “It’s this growing community, lots of new families, lots of folks into this fitness based, health-based lifestyle.

“I am used to eating natural and organic foods, nothing with msg or processed, this is going to be my favorite place to shop,” First Time shopper Ruby Addink said.

Addink says the quality of products at this new grocery store will make it a regular stop for her family.

“I love anything that’s fresh, especially their produce, and organic stuff. I’ll definitely be shopping here quite a bit,” Addink said.

A combination of providing healthy food and a healthy community is what Natural Grocers strives for.

“At Natural Grocers we care about our community, we care about the environment, and we want people to be healthy but also affordable. That’s a really big difference too. All of those things are easy to say but if no one can afford them, it doesn’t help,” Macarelli said.

Natural Grocers is located on Louise Avenue between Home Depot and sonic Drive Inn. Grand opening sales will continue the rest of this month with the company’s 67th-anniversary sale beginning in August.