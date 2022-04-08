FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Native Nations Cannabis on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has gained a tremendous following since opening in July. The brand has not only been successful with South Dakotans but people all over the country.

“What the tribe has started here in Flandreau is spreading like wildfire, it’s amazing,” Native Nations Cannabis COO Johnathan Hunt said.

Tribes all over the country are taking notice of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s successful cannabis business and brand.

“There are 576 tribes across the United States, every tribe while it’s unique we’re all native nations. What we’re trying to do is work with other tribes to help them take the lessons we’ve learned in cannabis so they can implement that in their own jurisdictions so they can reap the benefits of that too,” Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Attorney General Seth Pearman said.

The creators of Native Nations Cannabis are traveling from Flandreau to tribes all over the U.S. to help them start their own Native Nations affiliate.

“This is our proprietary pod that only works with our products,” Hunt said.

Native Nation’s state-of-the-art lab in Flandreau has developed several proprietary products and processes that they are working to teach their affiliates.

“Our SOPS and our standards the way we produce are repeatable every single time,” Hunt said. “We have special processes for our extractions… we have a lot of proprietary formulation and the way we manufacture our diamonds and sauces and stuff like that.”

Now the Santee Sioux Tribe is investing in more trainers who can help other tribes successfully implement the Native Nations brand.

“We’ve taken our manager out of cultivation, we’re moving him into another positions which will be helping to implement the processes to other tribes,” Hunt said.

The Flandreau tribe is currently working with dozens of others across the country and across South Dakota, with the goal of creating a network of Native Nations Cannabis.

“That way if there is federal legalization and all tribes can participate, then we have a network of tribes that have a consistent product from place to place and make for a better customer experience,” Pearman said.

Native Nations Cannabis says their goal of making safe medical cannabis more accessible and affordable for patients is another reason their brand is growing so fast in the national cannabis industry.

“What they’re doing is changing the environment around cannabis and putting it where it belongs which is in the hands of the people,” Hunt said.