SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s still plenty of holiday shopping underway across KELOLAND, with many people looking to support local business owners this Christmas.



In tonight’s Your Money Matters, a look at a new storefront bringing dozens of local vendors under one roof.

“I started my personal business, Tiny Sparrow Designs, during the pandemic, looking for something to do to get my creativity out,” Meghan Andersen said.



But like many new business owners, Andersen quickly outgrew running her business from her home.



“Started exploding out of my closet, going into other rooms, I need to get a storefront, this is growing super fast, super big,” Andersen said.

“Retail space in Sioux Falls is expensive, so to have your own storefront is really a big commitment,” Jaime Meyer said.



Jaime Meyer had the same problem running her kids clothing company, Mimi’s Boutique, from her own busy home.



“We have six kiddos at home, ranging from 1 to 15 years old,” Meyer said.



So the two business owners decided to partner together to open Mulberry Market, giving more business owners a chance to sell their goods in a retail space.



“We have 26 different vendors,” Andersen said. “About 90 percent of our stuff is handmade and local…we have cards, vintage decor, wreaths, lotions, candles, jewelry, home decor, blankets, anything you can think of really.”



Whether you’re getting something for your own home, a gift for a friend or family member, or maybe something for the grandkids, the wide variety at Mulberry Market means you can find something for everyone.



“It is absolutely amazing, if you can’t find something in this store, there is truly something wrong with you,” Mulberry Market shopper Gwen Maag said. “Every time I come in here, I see something new, they have different stuff every single time, it’s a terrific store, so much diversity.”



The kind of unique gifts many people are looking for, especially during the holidays.

“I think it’s more personalized and people feel better about their shopping when they’re supporting all of these local businesses, it’s not just the corporate, but every owner in here, the money is their livelihood, it’s their kids events, the groceries, all of those daily things,” Meyer said.



“I think we all need to support our local businesses and support people who do stuff from their heart,” Maag said.

Mulberry Market is located in the strip mall on the corner of 41st Street and Marion Road in Western Sioux Falls; it’s open Tuesday through Saturday.

They already have a wait list started online for more vendors who are excited to get their products inside the retail store.