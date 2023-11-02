SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–Now that Halloween is over, many people are already getting a jump start on holiday shopping.



In tonight’s Your Money Matters, the local market making it easier for shoppers to support small businesses in Sioux Falls.

“A lot of people are really gearing their attention towards shop small and supporting those local small businesses,” Mulberry Market co-owner Jaime Meyer said. “We really have something for everybody here in the store.”

Mulberry Market is celebrating its first full year in business on the corner of Marion Road and 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

“My friend Jamie and I we were full in our houses, so we were like, we need to open up a storefront because our businesses are growing so big,” Mulberry Market co-owner Meghan Andersen said.

“I own Mimi’s boutique so I’m a children’s clothing vendor,” Meyer said.

They then opened up the market for other local vendors to have a storefront for their small businesses.

“Its been so fun to come along side all of the business owners and watch their businesses grow, we’ve expanded too, we’ve almost doubled our vendors since we’ve opened our doors,” Meyer said.

“We started with 24 now we have 43,” Andersen said.

And there’s a wait list of more local business owners hoping to get their products into the store.

“We’re about 80 percent hand made,” Meyer said.

“Most of the products are crafts, home decor, clothing, baked goods, earrings, the jewelry, the body care items, we even have cards, everything you would need for a gift or shopping for your home, it’s a gift shop, it’s great,” Andersen said.

This weekend Mulberry Market will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special shopping event Saturday, giving out gift bags to the first 20 shoppers and handing out coffee, snacks and other prizes to their loyal customer base.

“They love to shop here because it’s a local place, they can support not just one local business, but 43 local businesses, they just love the atmosphere, they love the music that they play. I hear all the time that it’s just calming and relaxing,” Andersen said.

Mulberry Market’s anniversary event begins at 9am Saturday and runs until 6pm. The store is open for shopping every Tuesday through Sunday.