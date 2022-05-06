SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — American consumers are expected to spend on average $245.76 per person this Mother’s Day.

According to the National Retail Federation, 84% of Americans are celebrating the holiday this year and sales are expected to reach $31.7 billion. That’s up from $28.1 billion in 2021.

Jewelry and meals are the main drivers of this year’s spending according to the report. 57% of consumers will opt for a brunch or dinner outing with 27% opting to spend money on experiences rather than physical gifts. That includes concerts, sporting events, and the like.

Greeting cards and traditional bouquets remain the most popular gifts and will be purchased by 75% of shoppers.