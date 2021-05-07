Mother’s Day Brunch returns after last year’s closures, but staffing issues could limit capacity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families are getting ready to get together to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day after a year where some of those family celebrations didn’t happen in person due to the start of the pandemic.

It had a major impact on restaurants that generally see a huge boost in business over the holiday; what this Mother’s Day looks like for local restaurants in tonight’s Your Money Matters.



“Mother’s Day is probably the biggest single day in the restaurant world all year long,” Vanguard Hospitality CEO Ken Bashore said.

“Two years ago we had a very busy Mother’s Day brunch, just like every other year, then last year of course because of Covid-19 we were closed for Mother’s Day,” Luke Huber, a Manager at Crooked Pink Ale House said.

Last year the loss of traditional Mother’s Day business took a big hit on restaurants.

“Last year we were only open for to-go only. So the difference was probably…here at Grille 26, we did about 30 percent in revenue,” Bashore said.

This year, restaurants are still providing a to go option for families who would prefer to celebrate at home.

“We’re offering heat and eat where they can take their meal home and warm it up, we also are looking forward to a busy Mother’s Day brunch here too, our staff is prepared for that and we have a lot of reservations,” Huber said.

While many families are ready to get back out to a restaurant to celebrate mom, there are still many staffing issues that could impact just how long it will take you to get a table.

“One of the difficult things we’ve been experiencing is lack of staff,” Huber said. “About 45 percent of employees returned after Covid 19, after we re-opened our doors. Just like every restaurant in the area, we are struggling to find servers and line cooks,” Huber said.

“We’re still not at full capacity,” Bashore said. “So you might have to wait a little big longer to get into the restaurant.” Both the Crooked Pint Ale House and Grille 26 are already at 80 percent capacity for Mother’s Day reservations. They’re asking for diners everywhere to be patient as all KELOLAND restaurants work to serve as many people as possible through ongoing staffing shortages.