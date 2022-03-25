SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting this July, the nation’s three largest credit reporting agencies will be removing paid off medical debt from your credit report, along with eliminating any medical collections that are less than one year old.

“Medical debt is a very, very common thing that folks come in with,” Lutheran Social Services Financial Counseling Coordinator Dawson Muska said.

Muska says medical debt is one of the primary reasons people may be struggling with their credit.

“You might be managing your finances well, and all of sudden you get sick, or you get in a car accident, and depending on your level of insurance, you might owe hundreds of thousands of dollars after that,” Muska said.

Those debts often go to collections and even after they’re paid, they can impact your credit score for years. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, the nation’s leading three credit bureaus, say this new change will eliminate nearly 70 percent of all medical debt currently listed on credit reports.

“At the end of the day, the less negative information you have on your credit report, the higher your score is going to be,” Muska said.

Which will make it easier to qualify for things like a car loan or a mortgage; it’s what creditors believe is the main goal of this nationwide change.

“They’re doing a lot of things to try to help people be able to afford more housing” Fairway Independent Mortgage Broker Dave Kelly said.

Kelly says this change could help more families struggling with their credit score finally qualify for a mortgage, but it does require more personal responsibility for those still facing major medical bills.

“At the end of the day, debt is debt. Folks are still going to have to pay this debt, it just doesn’t show up on your credit report,” Muska said. “So if you’re just looking to get approved for a loan, there isn’t that accountability there, which I think could be a challenge.”

“We talk about that with clients all the time, just because I can approve you, does not mean you can afford to do it,” Kelly said. “As part of your overall debt, you should be looking at, what other bills do I have?”

The credit report changes will automatically take effect on July 1st. Credit professionals expect even more changes coming soon in the credit reporting industry aimed at helping more families find affordable housing.