Morton Buildings brings new construction center

A lot of expansion is happening in the Tea area. One section of town is growing with a first of its kind facility. We see how Morton is building up Tea.

Morton Buildings has constructed a new facility for its own work. The 11,000 square foot building is located in Tea. A place Morton hopes to keep growing with.

“This is just a big thing for us. We’ve expanded our investment in the city, and it’s something we want people to know we’re here stay,” said Jason Larsen, Morton Construction Center Manager.

“This is part of our city limits. It opens up a lot of acres for the commercial and kind of light industrial type developments,” said John Lawler, Tea Mayor.

Morton Buildings has been in Sioux Falls since the 1960s, but this new construction center in Tea is a first of its kind for the company.

“Basically a place for our crews to gather, go out, get the game plan for the week, for the day. What the project that they’re going to be working on. And have a place to bring customers, for the sales process, if need be,” said Larsen.

This new center is also an opportunity to show off everything Morton has to offer, outside just agriculture.

“With the expansion, we hope to gain more commercial business where we’re hoping to expand on our client base. Everybody knows Morton Building is more an ag builder. Hopefully this new facility will show people that we’re a lot more than just that,” said Larsen.

Morton Buildings has more expansions planned over the next 8 years.



