SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Mortgage rates have dropped over the past six weeks after peaking around eight percent in October, a change that’s helping more prospective homeowners move forward with a purchase they may have been putting off for months.

“When those rates peaked, demand really shut off,” Plains Commerce Mortgage Banker Devin Malmgren said.

Mortgage applications dropped significantly when rates peaked around eight percent this October, also bringing a slight drop in home prices.

“Starting to see three to five percent price reductions,” Malmgren said.

The slowdown in the market has also brought an increase in seller concessions.

“The seller will pay for your closing costs but also a rate buydown, so you get the best of both worlds. You can get a low-rate, low-cost loan,” Malmgren said.

Right now, a rate buydown can mean locking in a rate of around 5.5 percent; it’s a far cry from where mortgage rates were just two years ago, but that’s not a level financial experts expect to see the industry go anytime soon.

“I don’t think we’ll ever see twos and threes; I’m hopeful for low fours when the time comes, but we’re probably 4, 5 or 6 years out from that,” Malmgren said.

It’s why this recent 1.5 percent drop in mortgage rates has many home buyers moving forward with a purchase after waiting on the sidelines for months.

“We’ve seen an uptick in applications, about 32 percent,” Malmgren said.

So what’s behind the recent quick ups and downs in the mortgage market? A lot of it has to do with the mortgage market reacting to the FED’s movements and the monthly Consumer Price Index report. Last month’s report showed inflation fell to 3.2 percent.

“When we see that inflation cool, we’re seeing improvements in the rate market. As we continue to see inflation cool, we’ll continue to see this rate improvements,” Malmgren said.



The next CPI inflation report will be released Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s meeting Wednesday to decide what to do with rates.

