More weddings flood the Sioux Falls event market in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2020 was a year filled with cancellations and postponements, but with the vaccine rollout happening ahead of the usual wedding and event season, 2021 is a very different story.

“In a normal year we’re fairly busy in the weekends as you would imagine, then you take all of the postponements that moved from 2020 and push them into the 2021 calendar. There’s only 52 Saturdays and 52 Fridays,” Pinnacle Productions President & Founder Chris Hintz said.

Weekends at many event venues all over Sioux Falls are already fully booked with weddings.

“Saturdays for sure, very difficult for any venue anywhere,” Laurel Ridge Barn owner Tyler Childress said. “We have a couple openings in December, but it’s pretty much slim pickings. And everybody in the industry is like that too.”

Childress says weddings are back in full force in 2021, with even more brides competing for event space.

“Now we’re seeing lots of people where their venue in Minnesota cancelled or has those restrictions, or from Iowa where a lot of catering in Iowa still can’t do full serving for buffet, but South Dakota is all normal,” Childress said.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest from out of state coming into the space to go to a place where we can have events and there isn’t quite the stigma that we’re seeing in other states,” Hintz said.

Pinnacle Productions is back to working weddings in the Sioux Falls area, weddings that Hintz says seem to be back to normal.

“The parties that we’ve had have been full of all of the moments we’ve seen pre-pandemic, where people are dancing and having fun together,” Hintz said.

While last year brought scaled-back events, both companies are now seeing attendance numbers return to nearly normal in 2021.

“People are inviting more people,” Childress said. “They want it to be more of a family reunion because it’s been so long since we’ve seen each other.”

While weddings are back to normal in the Sioux Falls area, corporate and nonprofit events are still holding off in 2021, continuing to opt for virtual gatherings and conferences. Hintz expects those events to pick back up by the end of the year and into 2022.