SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy summer for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, not just with the number of people using the facilities but also the number of community members stepping up to help grow the parks system.

In tonight’s Your Money Matters, the impact of private donors getting more involved with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec.

“I’m here five times a week,” Sioux Falls philanthropist Jennifer Kirby said.

It’s how she noticed a growing need at the Midco Aquatics Center.

“Pretty much on a daily basis, the locker rooms were really full. I call them cooperative locker rooms, because you were pretty cozy with everyone else. I started telling my husband how I think the facility is fantastic but it would be even better for everyone to have room to change,” Kirby said.

When the Kirby’s reached out to Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation to pitch the idea, they learned it was something the city was already looking into.

“We knew one of the pressure points in the facility was the locker rooms, we did some preliminary testing of what it would look like if we were able to expand the locker rooms,” Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation director Don Kearney said.

“We realized without some help, it probably wasn’t going to happen for a while,” Kirby said. “It’s one of the things the city wanted to do, but it’s hard to make it your number one priority when the city has so many different priorities and things to do.”

So the Kirby’s offered their own $500,000 donation to help make the locker room expansion happen.

“People see the need and step forward and offer those opportunities up for us,” Kearney said. “It’s really starting to help build some momentum on getting more private support for our park system.”

The Sioux Falls Parks Foundation was recently formed to help even more private donors partner with the city to help make important projects happen much faster than they would on the city’s budget alone.

“Working together to get stuff done, just like we’ve seen with Jacobson Plaza and the River Greenway, there’s a been a huge infusion of private dollars into the parks system, we can’t be more appreciative in the community stepping forward,” Kearney said.

The Midco expansion project will double the size of the current locker rooms, keeping in pace with the number of annual memberships to the aquatic center that have also doubled over the last five years.

The expansion will add on to the Midco Aquatics Center towards Western Avenue. The current men’s and women’s locker rooms will all become the women’s locker room, doubling the space. The new addition will be the men’s locker room. All areas will see some larger lockers going in to help accommodate for winter clothing.