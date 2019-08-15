More money expected with 2nd annual Sanford International

The Sanford International Golf Tournament is just over a month away. The first year of the event brought a lot of money to Sioux Falls last year. We find out how much this golf tournament will impact the city for years to come.

It’s a normal golf course right now, but in a few weeks the Minnehaha Country Club will transition into a miniature city.

“We had an economic impact in 2018 of $18 million. $11 million of that was direct economic impact. So that was pretty cool, and a good first step despite all the rain. So a great first step,” said Greg Conrad, Sanford International Tournament Manager.

The Sanford International Golf Tournament was a big hit its first year in play. Now, tournament organizers are trying to take it even further. Everything from the food to contract workers hired is intentional.

“One of our biggest directives is instead of going with standard vendors from all over the country, we’ve really tried to focus on getting help from businesses, and local businesses,” said Conrad.

It’s not just about the money going into local pockets. It’s also about exposure. The tournament is broadcast to 330 million homes worldwide.

“Whatever people see the week of the tournament, that’s our commercial right? That’s us advertising to the world all the cool things we can do. So hopefully we’re attracting more and more people to all the wonderful tourist attractions in this city and in the state,” said Conrad.

“We try to have our visitor’s guides at the tournament. We try to get the word out as much as possible about other things to see and do in Sioux Falls while you’re here for the tournament. To make it easy for guests,” said Teri Schmidt, Sioux Falls Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Teri Schmidt with the Sioux Falls Visitors and Convention Bureau says while the money rolling into town is important, so is the energy surrounding the city.

“When you get that level of golf to come into your community, I mean everybody knows it. Everybody feels it. There’s an excitement and a passion about it,” said Schmidt.

Conrad says the goal is to get more big names and larger crowds to the tournament, to boost the economic impact. The Sanford International will tee off September 16 through the 22.