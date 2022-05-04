SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground on a new clinic along Veterans Parkway and Madison Street in northeast Sioux Falls Wednesday, exactly two miles north of the new Avera Emergency and Family Health center going up along Veteran’s Parkway and 26th street.

“We’re breaking ground early and are excited to be one of the first services in this area,” Sanford Health’s VP of Sioux Falls Operations Andy Munce said.

The new Sanford Clinic is once again partnering with Lewis Drug for a combined family medical center connected to a Lewis retail store and pharmacy, all going up in an area of eastern Sioux Falls that is just starting to take off.

“Northeast Sioux Falls is just explosive, how its filling in between Sioux Falls and Brandon just north of town, then you think of all the communities that are just right off I-90 that are just a perfect fit right off the interstate. When the interstate ramp was built we just knew we had to be here,” Munce said.

“We just continue to see the east side of Sioux Falls grow and we’re wanting to keep up with that growth,” Avera Health’s Assistant VP of Primary care Ryan Vanden Bosch said.

A mile south, Avera Health has had a clinic across from Target in Dawley Farm since 2011, but last summer they broke ground on a new $34 million major medical facility along Veterans Parkway and 26th street.

“This is going to be a much bigger three-story clinic. We’re going to be adding a 24/7 emergency department… an orthopedic clinic, a dermatology clinic, internal medicine clinic, pediatrics clinic and OBGYN clinic,” Vanden Bosch said.

The 89,000 square foot Avera Emergency and Family Health Center will be complete by the end of the year and will begin serving patients this December.

“We’re hoping to be opening this clinic in the early part of 2024,” Dr. Joshua Crabtree, Sanford Health’s Sr. VP of Clinical Operations said.

Construction on Sanford Health’s new $21 million east side clinic is now underway, along with the recruitment of new physicians.

“Its going to be 26,500 square feet which will add 34 new exam rooms to this area. It will provide room for 12 new providers,” Dr. Crabtree said.

Avera will also add new physicians for its east side building as both health systems work to meet the needs of the growing Sioux Falls community.

“We know that providing high quality health care in our communities is not only critical for the health of our patients, but we know it’s critical for the health and success of our communities as well,” Dr. Crabtree said.

Sanford’s new clinic will also include a full-service lab, radiology, outpatient physical therapy services and plans to frequently park the mobile mammography unit at the east side facility for easier access for patients.