More businesses join in this weekend’s DTSF Summer crazy days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer full of events in Downtown Sioux Falls, but starting Friday, many downtown business owners are coming together for a special event to drive more business to shops in the center of town.

From Phillips Avenue to 8th and Railroad, retailers around downtown Sioux Falls are preparing for a crazy weekend of sales.

“Crazy days is an awesome time in the middle of summer for us to pull some traffic into our store,” Simply Perfect Marketing Coordinator Christin Majerus said. “Traditionally summer is slower for retail, holiday is really our sweet spot, so this is a great way for downtown sioux falls to get some more foot traffic.”

Downtown Sioux Falls summer crazy days officially starts Friday with a big line up of stores and services participating throughout the weekend.

“In January there were only 10 businesses and now this time there are more than 20 businesses involved in crazy days, so yes there’s definitely an increase in participation from businesses as well as an increase in those specials and discounts that they’re doing,” DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

The lure of a good deal helps to draw in some new customers.

“It brings a different audience who might not come to downtown a lot and maybe get them into some different stores, especially some of those new businesses that have opened over the past year and half,” Swier said.

The return of downtown events like crazy days, block parties and concerts at the Levitt are a welcome boost in business after last year’s pandemic lull.

“Foot traffic has increased a lot since the mask mandate has lifted and the vaccines are rolling out. We’ve seen a lot more foot traffic and a lot more sales,” Majerus said. “It’s been a really good summer for us so far just with the amount of activities happening downtown every night or at least every weekend.”

It’s not just retailers joining in on this weekend’s summer crazy days, restaurants like Swamp Daddy’s and entertainment like JJ’s Ax Throwing are also offering some big discounts on Friday and Saturday. You can find a full list of businesses participating here.