Moon Rae Tattoo opens warm, welcoming Sioux Falls shop

A new tattoo shop opened in Sioux Falls Friday, bringing a unique concept to a classic tattoo shop.

“It has a lot of history in the tattoo industry, there’s been several tattoo shops in here,” owner Allison Haney said.

While the shop near Minnesota and 28th Street is no stranger to tattoos, its never looked quite like this.

“I guess that’s part of being a female and an artist and designer, its kind of my happy place, I like to decorate and to make things feel good,” Haney said.

Artist Ally Rae believes she is one of the first female owners of a tattoo shop in Sioux Falls.

“I have been working in this industry for about five years now, it is definitely a male run industry,” Haney said.

She worked to create a new space where everyone feels welcome.

“My goal is to have a safe space that doesn’t necessarily exist in Sioux Falls right now for most of our female clientele. Having a tattoo in certain areas is a little daunting for some people, so having female artists be able to provide that space and that feeling for them just makes it that much better of an experience.”

Haney and one other female tattoo artist work by appointment only, allowing their clients even more privacy when necessary.

“We can make sure the door is not going to be opening with a million people coming through during those private times. So it gives us the opportunity to create that space and time for a lot of people,” Haney said.

“It really feels like you’ve walked into someone’s home,” Tuesday Vander Weide said.

Haney’s clients agree her shop is a game changer for getting tattoos in Sioux Falls.

“It smells nice, its open, its clean, there are plants everywhere, there’s bright colors,” Vander Weide said.

That atmosphere helps many people feel a little more at ease throughout the process.

“I have a ton of tattoos but I always get a little nervous, but here its like walking into have lunch with somebody, its very inviting,” Vander Weide said.

“My goal was to provide a spot that’s a little more inviting for most people who are scared to have a tattoo,” Haney said.

Hany says she also has plenty of male clients who also appreciate a more serene setting. She creates custom designs for nearly all of her tattoos, another reason her shop is open by appointment only.