Month-long ‘Black Friday’ deals now on as retailers work to prevent over crowding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many people are preparing for a very different Thanksgiving holiday due to the pandemic, their Black Friday shopping traditions may also see some big changes.
“November is a retailer’s dream typically,” FurnitureMart USA CEO Jim Heinitz said.
The usual lines of people filling stores on Black Friday is a dangerous scene during a global pandemic.
“One of the things we’re concerned about is the safety of our customers, safety of our staff, we really want to be aware of that all month long,” Heinitz said.
It’s why Furniture Mart USA is making some changes to their Black Friday deals this year.
“I think Black Friday will be much different than what it is or has been in the past, we’re planning on that, that’s one of the things we’re trying to do, we’re trying to spread out Black Friday all month long,” Heinitz said.
It’s an early shopping trend many retailers across the country and local South Dakota companies are also following.
“Because of the pandemic a lot of them are spreading that out a bit, they’re taking really good deals that you would see on Black Friday and they’re starting right now,” Nathan Sanderson, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailer’s Association said.
Sanderson says shoppers will likely still find some places hosting big Black Friday weekend sales.
“I think we’re still going to see some of that,” Sanderson said.
But this year, you don’t have to wait or risk the crowds to find some holiday shopping deals.
“Now is a good time to take a look at those deals, maybe even better than you can by waiting for Black Friday,” Sanderson said.
“People can be assured that the price they get this week will be the same that they get on Black Friday,” Heinitz said.
Sanderson also says many local businesses are already offering some deep discounts during the week; you can find many new deals announced on individual Facebook pages throughout the week at mom and pop shops looking for your support this holiday shopping season.