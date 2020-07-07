Montgomery’s purchases Malchow’s Furnishings, moving to Aberdeen’s former Office Max

Two South Dakota families with a long history in the furniture business are coming together to create a major new retail space in Aberdeen. Montgomery’s Furniture has purchased Malchow’s Home Furnishings, a partnership that sparked after a devastating fire.

Malchow’s Furniture, a staple on Aberdeen’s Main Street since 1945, burned to the ground in October 2019.

“The day after the fire, Eric reached out as a business friend and just said how are you doing, if we can reach out in any way let us now. Then that transpired into a phone call about four weeks later and we had a what if scenario, what if we would partner,” Malchows Home Furnishings president Mark Malchow said.

“The Malchow family and our family the Sinclairs go back decades as friends, and we never like to go into a market where we have friends with a home furnishings business, so we hadn’t really looked at Aberdeen, but when Malchow’s had their fire last October, we started having conversations,” Montgomery’s Furniture president Eric Sinclair said.

While COVID initially slowed down their talks earlier this year, the perfect retail opportunity quickly moved their proposed partnership forward.

“It was the former Office Max building, just became available we actually just called, cold-called the owners and it transpired into a great location for us,” Malchow said.

Montgomery’s plans to double the size of the current retail space between Target and Walmart on the east side of Aberdeen before fully opening the new store next year.

“Starting in the first quarter of 2021 there will be a Montgomery’s store there, and it will offer all of the other things that we offer at our other Montgomery’s stores. You’ll have obviously furniture, floor coverings, window treatments, mattresses and even a lighting gallery,” Sinclair said.

“It will just bring excitement to the Aberdeen area and the region in northeastern South Dakota, Montgomery’s will be able to offer much more variety in furniture, but the culture will remain the same,” Malchow said.

The people will stay the same too; Mark Malchow will run the Aberdeen store as a managing partner at Montgomery’s.

“All of our employees will transition to the Montgomery’s team, which will be a benefit for the Aberdeen community as a whole, with that we’ll add about eight to 10 additional employees as well,” Malchow said.

While remodeling and expanding the former Office Max space will continue through the end of the year, Malchow’s will move into part of the facility starting in August for a Tom Malchow retirement sale.



As for the site of the former Main Street Malchow’s, the Aberdeen Development Corporation will be building Malchow’s Plaza in honor of the community’s long time furniture company.