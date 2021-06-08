Molded Fiber Glass to close Aberdeen plant

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Molded Fiber Glass Companies (MFG) announced the closure of the company’s wind blade manufacturing plant located in Aberdeen.

MFG says in a news release the closure comes as a result of changes in market conditions, foreign competition and proposed revisions to tax policies impacting the wind energy industry in the United States.

The plant will remain open to fulfill existing wind blade orders through August 6, 2021.

The plant’s 300 employees have been told about the closure and the company is working with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to assist with reemployment benefits and to help with job search and placement.

The plant broke ground in 2007 and has been dedicated to the production of wind turbine blades.