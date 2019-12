SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime fast-food restaurant in central Sioux Falls is closing its doors in just days.

December 15th will be your last chance to eat at Taco Johns on Minnesota Avenue, according to the Vice President of Operations.

Meanwhile, a new Taco John’s is being built at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Coming up later on KELOLAND News, we’ll learn more about the decision to close the Minnesota Avenue location after more than three decades of business.