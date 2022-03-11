SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Property assessments started arriving early this month, with a major sticker shock for many South Dakota homeowners.

The Minnehaha County Director of equalization says a typical year, homeowners except for a 3 to 4 percent increase in value, a good year might mean an 8 to 10 percent increase, but year’s valuations blow those usual statistics out of the water.

“With 18% market increase, the numbers are just, I’ve never seen it before,” Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Chris Lilla said.

The average home value increased by 18.3 percent in Minnehaha county, but that all depends on where you live. Some neighborhoods only changed about 6 to 9 percent, while others saw nearly a 30 percent increase.

“It came in at 28 percent, really when you look at the valuations it looks like the city is 18 percent, that’s really what I’ve seen in the neighborhood,” Minnehaha County homeowner Doug Corp said.

Minnehaha County homeowner Doug Corp is one of many people appealing this year’s assessed value.

“You expect that your property taxes would go up the next year by quite a ways. That’s the main thing,” Corp said.

Director of Equalization Chris Lilla says homeowners who had above a 20 percent increase in value could see an increase in taxes, but the difference on your property tax bill will not be 20 percent.

“It is not a one-to-one correlation,” Lilla said. “They divide the budget into the value, that determines the levies.”

And with more properties adding to the overall value in the city, it helps spread out the tax burden.

“We’ve got over a billion dollars of growth, many hands makes light growth we’ve got a billion more hands to fill the budget,” Lilla said.

It’s why he doesn’t expect this big increase in value to have a big impact on your taxes.

“If you went up 18.3 percent, your taxes next year should be the same or less,” Lilla said.

“I don’t think they have the details of our square footage,” Corp said.

But homeowners like Corp who think the increased valuation of their home is higher than reality, have until March 17th to file a written appeal. But before you make that call, Lilla says to look into today’s real estate trends.

“People really need to look at their value and not turn a blind eye to what they think their property is. Call a realtor, look at listings in their neighborhood,” Lilla said. “If they truly believe that their property would not bring on today’s market, not last year, but today’s market, then they should call us.”

The property assessment increases are in line with the 20 percent increase in real estate sale prices last year. Lilla says if you bought your home before April of 2021, your assessed value may be higher than what you paid simply because the market has increased that much more in just 6 months.

“If you bought your house in December, you could have sold your house in May and made $50,000 and not done a darn thing to it. That’s just our demand right now,” Lilla said.