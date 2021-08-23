Mini-Critters opens second location serving central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar name for pet owners in Sioux Falls has now added a second location; Mini-Critters opened a new retail store on Minnesota Avenue this August.

“She’s a diva, that’s her breed,” Sioux Falls dog owner Suzanne Yed said.

Pearl and her mom Suzanne are regulars at Mini-Critters.

“I usually have her matching. She usually has a coordinated harness collar and leash,” Yed said. “I love to get her funny t-shirts and treats too, she’s a good girl she really is.”

She’s one of many customers coming by to check out the new store.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Yed said. “This location is just so much more convenient.”

“We wanted to come back into the central part of town, focus on downtown, focus on the central part where the hospitals are and where a large part of the population live,” Mini-Critters owner Ryan Oaks said.

After 43 years in business on 49th Street, Oaks and his wife decided it was time to open a second location to better serve the city’s growing pet population.

“We have a flock of people coming into this community every single day, especially from the east coast, the west coast,” Oaks said. “And every family has some type of pet now.”

From dog dishes to cat toys and bird food, Mini-Critters’ second store has more retail space to serve every kind of animal, with a goal of providing a much needed service at the new location.

“Grooming is going to be a big portion of that, there’s not a lot of grooming salons in this portion of the city, now we just have to find a good groomer that we can add to our group,” Oaks said.

This second location won’t have the hotel & boarding like Mini-Critters’ 49th Street location, but it will have a product that Mini Critters is known for, live animals. From cuddly critters, to scales, they have a big selection of live animals and new pets ready to take home at their new store.

“Fish are getting put in tomorrow actually,” Oaks said. “The biggest uptick as far as pet adoptions believe it or not was snakes.”

Mini-Critters saw a boost in business during the pandemic as more people added pets to the family and made a point to shop local. He says he hopes the shop local effort will continue in the Sioux Falls community as more locally owned stores come to town.