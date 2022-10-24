SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery.

Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.

The location at the Western Mall opened just over four years ago. Before that, the business had a downtown location in Sioux Falls.

Prairie Berry wines will still be able to be bought at South Dakota retailers and the Hill City winery.