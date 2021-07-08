Mike Miller’s Let It Fly to open Tuesday; a sneak peak inside the new Sioux Falls sports bar

Mike Miller is a familiar name to South Dakota sports fans, and starting next week, people in the Sioux Falls area can enjoy a game in his local restaurant.

After opening Let it Fly in Memphis, Miller decided to bring his restaurant concept back home to South Dakota.

“I was really excited about obviously being a sports fan about the Mike Miller name attached to this. They have a pretty aggressive plan to roll these out throughout the Midwest and a couple other locations,” Sioux Falls Let It Fly General Manager Michael Wallin said.

Wallin says the Sioux Falls Let it Fly at 57th and Western is a blend of the NBA star’s two homes.

“We tried to combine the Memphis style foods with the Midwestern style food. Obviously we’ll have the chislic and the burgers, but some Memphis style stuff too. Some ribs, some dry rubs, a little bit of smokes going on,” Wallin said.

The restaurant opens to the public on Tuesday evening but staff members are already hard at work making sure everything is ready to go.

“We are making a ton of food right now, doing mock service, we are making a lot of drinks, we’re making a lot of foods, we want to be as ready as we possibly can for the public,” Wallin said.

While many restaurants around the region struggle to find staff, Let It Fly already has about 75 employees.

“The Mike Miller name kind of brought a lot of people in, we didn’t really do any advertising, it’s all been word of mouth and walk ins,” Front of House manager Stephanie Dougherty said. “It’s a new place and everyone wants to go to the new place.”

The building has had a complete remodel, adding roughly 80 TVs inside and out and putting in some unique local features like a basketball court ceiling, an LED sports ticker and a bar covered with local sports headlines.

“This place screams sports bar, we’ve got all the games you want, tons of tvs in here,” Wallin said.

The 120-seat patio has also had a complete make over with some new additions designed to make Let It Fly a local hang out.

“We have bags, we have Jenga, we have Connect 4 and we’ll also have full lottery on the other side of the building too,” Wallin said. “We want people to hang out here for a long time, hang out here, bring their friends.”

Let It Fly opens Tuesday at 4pm and will then be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.