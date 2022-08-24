SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Agriculture and trade leaders from around the region gathered in Sioux Falls Wednesday for the Midwest Agricultural export summit.

“The Chinese people are hard-working,” former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad said in one session.

From the former United States Ambassador to China…

“Our Director is currently in the UK with our Governor as they’re leading a trade mission,” Nebraska Department of Agriculture Assistant Director Cicely Wardyn said.

…to agricultural leaders from all over the Midwest.

“If you look at exports from the state of South Dakota it is largely driven by what we process, so ethanol, soymeal, beef,” Hunter Roberts, South Dakota’s Secretary of Agriculture & Natural Resources said during another session.

Wednesday’s summit was designed to share insight and ideas to help grow new possibilities for South Dakota farmers.

“To try to help our family farmers export more goods and services around the world,” Luke Lindberg with the South Dakota District Export Council said. “Without exports there’s really no ability for all of the soybeans we produce every year to be sold into a viable marketplace.”

Lindberg helped bring together the speakers at the summit, including several national leaders.

“My job now is to provide intelligence on what’s going on all over the world and all these markets. What’s going on in Ukraine, what’s going on in China,” Gregg Doud, the Chief Economist at Aimpoint Research said.

Gregg Doud was the Chief Agricultural Negotiator under the Trump Administration. Wednesday, he continues to work with international trade, encouraging American ag producers to re-engage with new international customers.

“You’ve got to also sometimes put on your sales rep hat and get overseas now that COVID is behind us, get that plane ticket bought, get out and see your customers,” Doud said.

“I did my first trade mission in July in the Philippines,” Roberts said.

Relationships that continue to grow new opportunities for local producers.

“Promoting Nebraska agricultural in foreign markets and creating those relationships with our buyers overseas,” Wardyn said.

Senator Thune also spoke at Wednesday’s summit, talking about some of the latest Federal changes designed to help facilitate more growth in Agricultural exports.