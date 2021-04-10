Metros sending the most people to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sioux Falls using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sioux Falls from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#15. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 104 (#98 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Kansas City: 115 (#16 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 11 to Kansas City

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Washington in 2014-2018: 106 (#209 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Washington: 3 (#107 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 103 to Sioux Falls

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#13. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 123 (#195 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles: 79 (#24 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 44 to Sioux Falls

JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#12. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Davenport in 2014-2018: 137 (#18 most common destination from Davenport)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Davenport: 0 (#137 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 137 to Sioux Falls

f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Denver in 2014-2018: 147 (#102 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Denver: 135 (#13 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 12 to Sioux Falls

SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from San Diego in 2014-2018: 189 (#109 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to San Diego: 63 (#30 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 126 to Sioux Falls

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ames, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Ames in 2014-2018: 212 (#6 most common destination from Ames)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Ames: 8 (#89 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 204 to Sioux Falls

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mankato-North Mankato, MN Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Mankato in 2014-2018: 212 (#3 most common destination from Mankato)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Mankato: 86 (#22 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 126 to Sioux Falls

Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Seattle in 2014-2018: 226 (#93 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Seattle: 239 (#6 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 13 to Seattle

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#6. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Omaha in 2014-2018: 266 (#28 most common destination from Omaha)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Omaha: 182 (#9 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 84 to Sioux Falls

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#5. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 386 (#3 most common destination from Sioux City)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Sioux City: 664 (#3 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 278 to Sioux City

Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#4. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Fargo in 2014-2018: 434 (#5 most common destination from Fargo)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Fargo: 177 (#10 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 257 to Sioux Falls

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 464 (#14 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Oxnard: 14 (#73 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 450 to Sioux Falls

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#2. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 605 (#36 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Minneapolis: 691 (#2 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 86 to Minneapolis

tochichi//Wikicommons

#1. Rapid City, SD Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls from Rapid City in 2014-2018: 727 (#1 most common destination from Rapid City)

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Rapid City: 1,064 (#1 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 337 to Rapid City