Meals to-go for families in a crunch

Fast food isn’t always the healthiest option, especially when you’re trying to feed an entire family.

One local business woman decided to take her talents in the kitchen, and create a business that supplies home cooked meals for families on the go. We take a closer look at Emer-GenZ in Harrisburg.

“Families that have children at school. Mom and dad are both working and they’re not getting home until 6 at night. So they want to put something nutritious and homemade on the table, and they’re tired of pizza,” said Pam Harris, Owner Emer-GenZ Eats and Treats.

If this sounds like you, Emer-GenZ in Harrisburg may be what you’re looking for.

With the school year creeping up, Pam Harris is getting ready for a rush in business. She started Emer-GenZ with the idea of elderly people getting meals to go. She quickly realized customers from all over want a home cooked meal.

“Things like tater tot hot dish, shepherd’s pie, and million dollar spaghetti. Those things like that are just so popular and it’s what my customers wanted, so that’s what I cook,” said Harris.

Harris says she went from making about eight meals a day in the beginning, to up to 60 meals some days now. She has people coming in from as far away as Iowa and Minnesota to stock up on meals for the week.

“And we have a drive-up window! So you don’t even have to come in the store. Drive up, say you want a tater tot hot dish, and away you go,” said Harris.

Harris recently bought a decommissioned ambulance, which she plans to take to small towns to deliver food to more people in need of a rescue meal.

“So then that town will know that they can come to the ambulance and buy a couple meals. So that’s really kind of our next step,” said Harris.

Harris also owns the large space in the strip mall she sells food out of. Since she only needs a small space to do her job, she’s renting out the rest of the large room to other small shops.



