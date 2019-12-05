Mayor testifies about internet business successes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is in the nation’s capital, talking to lawmakers about 5G and internet connectivity.

Senator John Thune invited TenHaken to testify at a committee hearing on the MOBILE NOW Act.

Earlier this year, Sioux Falls became one of the first 5G cities in the nation. TenHaken cited success from past innovations as an example for why it’s important to keep moving forward.

“Organizations in our market like Avera Health are operating one of the most robust e-care backends in the country right in Sioux Falls. Carsforsale.com is a dot-com success story. It’s created hundreds of jobs in Sioux Falls. Experity provides EMR software across the globe right in Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says the common thread of success among those innovative businesses is fast, reliable connectivity, emphasizing the importance of 5G.