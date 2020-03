The travel industry is taking a major hit as the coronovirus spreads around the globe. From travel advisories to mandatory quarantines, the virus is sparking many reasons for people to cancel or change their travel plans.

"In September we purchased our airline tickets for this trip," Ron and Lex DeWit said.

The Sioux Falls couple was supposed to leave for a two and a half week guided tour of the middle east Saturday.

"A dream trip for me," Ron DeWit said. "Really taking the path of the Israelites leaving Egypt to the promise land in Canaan."

But last week they got a call from their tour company that the trip was cancelled because of the coronavirus.