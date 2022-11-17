SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new store is open in Downtown Sioux Falls just in time for the holiday shopping season. What you can find inside the MatchBox candle company in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“This is a great time to get the location open here in Sioux Falls,” MatchBox Candle Co. owner Jeremy Nosbush said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This Phillips Avenue storefront is a homecoming for Sioux Falls native Jeremy Nosbush; he and his partner started their candle company about 16 months ago in Colorado and have now opened their third location.



“We wanted to create a high-quality candle,” Nosbush said. “All of these are soy wax, so really even burning and will go all the way to the bottom as well.”



They hand pour all of their candles inside the store and say creating their signature scents is one of the best parts of their business.

“We have 24 different fragrances right now, and we like to say we have an eclectic collection of scents,” Nosbush said.



Trying out all of their different scents is half the fun of coming into the shop…



“We’re always here for free smells,” Nosbush said.



… but you can also come in and create some of your own fragrances in a candle workshop.



“You can bring some family and friends by to make your own candles, it’s a really good time, takes about an hour, we can host up to eight to ten people at a time here in the store,” Nosbush said.

Whether you’re visiting for a candle making workshop or just checking out the store, you’ll notice a lot of different gift options inside MatchBox Candle Co.



“We feature about 24 different local vendors in our shop, we’re a lot more than just candles. A lot of unique artwork, things that are handmade, all from different vendors,” Nosbush said.



It’s the kind of handmade items many shoppers are looking for this holiday season.



“Oh it’s perfect, you can get something unique, we’re going to bring something home to New York for some people back there,” Sioux Falls visitor Mike Dillon said.



Another great addition to the array of holiday shopping options in downtown Sioux Falls.



“It’s a great place to go shop your favorite little boutiques, find a really unique gift item you couldn’t find anywhere else, that’s a good aspect for downtown Sioux Falls right there on Philips Avenue,” Nosbush said.